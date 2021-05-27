O2 shortage: Ggm SDM blames hosps for deaths

Gurugram: After as many as 12 Covid patients admitted to two of Gurugram's hospitals died due to a shortage of oxygen during the peak of the ferocious second wave of the pandemic last month, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's investigation has squarely blamed the administration of these hospitals for the deaths, concluding that there was no shortage of oxygen at these hospitals.



As Delhi's oxygen crisis worsened, so did Gurugram's and hospitals sent daily SOS messages desperately seeking oxygen. Amid this, Kathuria Hospital (50-bedded) lost four Covid patients on April 26 and Kirti Hospital (40-bedded) lost eight critical Covid patients just days later.

The SDM's probe report, which has now been submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, says that neither of the hospitals was designated as a Covid facility by the administration but had still taken in Covid patients.

Significantly, by the time these deaths were reported, Gurugram had run out of hospital beds for Covid patients. All ICU, ventilator, and oxygen beds had been filled leaving residents no choice but to get admitted wherever a bed was available.

Moreover, the report also absolves the Gurugram district administration and any other government of any blame for the acute oxygen shortage that had resulted in harrowing scenes being played out in hospitals as patients kept slipping away. The report has said both the hospitals had enough oxygen supplies but did not use them properly.

On the day eight patients at Kirti Hospital died, doctors and staff at the hospital had to flee after family members of those who had died resorted to violence in their grief. The hospital's director Dr Swati Rathore had at the time, said that they had tried contacting municipal and district officials for eight hours with no response or help. She had said there was no way to save these patients other than giving them oxygen.

Kathuria Hospital owner Dr AK Kathuria had also blamed the oxygen shortage for the deaths at his hospital on April 26 and had even said the hospital would have to shut down if oxygen supplies do not stabilise.

However, on Wednesday, when asked about the SDM's conclusions and allegations, both hospitals refused to comment.

The report is currently being reviewed by Yash Garg, Gurugram's Deputy Commissioner, who has said that he will have to share the report with other officials, after which a decision on the future course of action will be taken.