Number of deaths due to severe cold in Ggm rises to 4

Gurugram: The intense cold wave has taken one more life in Gurugram. The number of lives lost due to unfavorable weather conditions has now risen to four. Moreover, all the lives lost due to the bone-chilling cold has been reported this week. According to the forensic department, the 4th victim was between 22 to 24 years of age and was homeless.



Moreover, the cold wave in Gurugram may become more intense with the minimum temperature expected to dip to 2 degree Celsius in the coming days. Currently, there are six functional night shelters that are being managed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). These shelters are located in areas of Bhim Nagar, Sheetla Mata Road, Kanhai, IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Railway station.

On the ground, people are lighting bonfires and poor people are also resorting to consuming alcohol to protect themselves.

According government hospital doctors, there are many cases where patients suffering from pneumonia are getting admitted. In view of the unfavorable weather conditions the Haryana government has declared both public and private schools to be closed till January 15, 2020.