NrDMC House approves proposal to legalise Chandni Chowk Hanuman Temple unanimously

New Delhi: In a meeting of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation House, councillors from all three parties, BJP, AAP and Congress, unanimously passed a proposal on Thursday to legalise the temporary Hanuman Mandir structure in Chandni Chowk, which came up overnight last week after it was earlier demolished.



Mayor Jai Prakash visited the site once the proposal was passed. Now that the civic body has granted legal status to the contentious structure, this proposal will be sent to the Delhi Government (Religious Committee) and the Lt Governor's office for further approval "so that no destruction or demolition is done to a structure of religious significance to the local community", Jai Prakash said. The Mayor also instructed North MCD officials not to demolish the structure under any circumstances.

Last week, a pre-fabricated steel and glass Hanuman temple came up overnight on the central verge of Chandi Chowk, apparently to replace a previous temple on the side of the road, which had been demolished following Delhi High Court orders. Poll-bound political parties claimed that it was "erected by the people of Chandni Chowk" and councillors/leaders from the BJP, AAP and Congress have offered prayers at the site and openly expressed their support, including on social media.

Jai Prakash said, "The earlier Hanuman temple had been in Chandni Chowk since about 60 years. It was demolished for modernising and beautifying Chandni Chowk market. However, after inspecting the new Hanuman temple installed by local residents, we have found that it does not come in the way of either the beautification process or the traffic-flow".