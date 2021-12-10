Now, water bills cannot be more than 1.5 times last month's bill, says Minister Jain

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a decision to ensure that water consumption bills issued to city residents, henceforth, shall not exceed more than one-and-a-half times the amount of the bill in the previous month, officials said on Thursday. Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board chairman

Satyendar Jain took the landmark decision in the meeting held with DJB officials on Thursday to strengthen the revenue management system of the board, they said.

"DJB today has revised the billing system. Now your bill cannot be more than 1.5 times of previous month. If it crosses this, explanation will be provided to the customer and he/she can put in grievance for the same. AccountableDJB ResponsibleDJB," the minister said on Twitter. Later, the DJB issued a statement to this effect. Meter readers will be rotated after every billing cycle, and "we will ensure full transparency in the billing system," Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The Delhi Jal Board will be held accountable and responsible for any errors," he said.

Certain grievances were received by the officials wherein the meter readers either do not upload a picture of the current meter reading or upload a random image and put a reading as deemed fit by them, the statement said. This

exercise has no check until a consumer lodges a complaint about the same. Most consumers pay their bills thinking it to be accurate, and not realising the change in consumption pattern in the bimonthly

billing cycle, it said.