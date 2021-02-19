North MCD issues notices to 44 entities for improper property tax payments

New Delhi: North Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued notices to 44 entities for improper payment of property tax, including major hospitals like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, BLK Hospital, Delhi Heart and Lungs Institute. The civic body's Karol Bagh Zone is surveying properties after which more than 1,200 properties were issued property tax payment notices.



This year one major change has been done in the usage factor of Commercial properties under which the rented properties have to pay as per use factor 4 rather than use factor 2. During the survey, it was found that big commercial properties were not paying tax as per DMC Act. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, BLK Hospital, Delhi Heart and Lungs Institute, etc have been issued notices for paying less property tax and are expected to cough up an additional Rs 20 crore.

"It was found that some big hospitals were running educational courses but were not paying the correct use factor", North MCD said in its statement to the press.

All private schools and coaching institutions have also been intimated to pay their property tax dues as

per new MVC guidelines and use factor. Karol Bagh Zone has collected Rs 88 crore in the current financial year and has set its target to achieve Rs 210 crore. Around 36 properties have been attached in

Karol Bagh for defaulting on paying property tax.