NoPaperForms hosts 'Roots', to celebrate 5 yrs being India's biggest enrolment platform

New Delhi: NoPaperForms recently hosted 'Roots', a signature education community event that strives to facilitate conversations in an informal, intimate setting.



The company is India's largest Education Community with over 400 plus individuals from the education fraternity. The NoPaperForms community has grown exponentially since its inception in 2017, as India's largest enrolment platform.

The platform celebrated 5 years of being leaders in the educational industry. The company caters to several premier educational platforms in India as an enrolment automation platform.

The company aims to help institutions grow and make their enrolment procedures easier. The exclusive event was helmed by some of the most eminent leaders, founders and disruptors in the education industry.

The event had a special segment 'founder stories' that included leading entrepreneurs in the industry; Vineet Gupta Founder and Trustee, Ashoka University, Plaksha University, Pratham Mittal Founder of Master Union and Anil Nagar Founder and CEO of Adda24X7 sharing their journey into the field of education.

Gupta spoke about his experience of having run three educational organisations simultaneously and still finding ways to widen the horizon of the education industry.

Pratham spoke about providing a first-hand look to the students to experience how organisations work and business decisions are made.

Finally, Nagar shared his experience of rising from a rural background with limited access to learning resources to build the fastest-growing and most successful enterprises across the educational industry.

Several prominent individuals from the education industry were present for the event.