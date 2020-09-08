Nonagenarian jumps to death from 15th floor apartment in Ggm

gurugram: A 94-year-old woman died by suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a posh residential society in Gurugram on Monday morning. The woman has been identified as Urmila Advani. The deceased who had retired as a teacher had lost her husband two years back was depressed. What further worsened her situation were the other ailments faced by her. According to the family she was taking medicines to control her blood pressure. She was residing with her son Anil, daughter-in law and granddaughter and grandson.

On Monday morning at around 6:00 am Urmila Advani went to her balcony and suddenly jumped from there. Her son Anil had gone for his morning walks while the rest of the family was sleeping. After the family was informed about Urmila Advaniu jumping from the 15 the floor of the blooding she was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The Police after conducting the autopsy report handed over the body to the family on Monday evening. The Gurugram Police has registered the case under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code and has begun the investigations.

"Based on the preliminary investigation it seems that it is a case of suicide. However we are exploring all the angles and talking to the family of why the elder member of the family took such an extreme step. In the coming days we are going to be speaking to every member of Urmila Adavani so that we get to know the reasons that were troubling and why all of a sudden she took such an extreme step," said a senior Inspector Dinesh Kumar of Gurugram police.