Noida's Supertech twin towers: Rigging of explosives deferred

Noida: The process for rigging Supertech's twin towers with explosives which was scheduled to begin Tuesday has been deferred over lack of some NOCs mandatory for their demolition, officials said.

The demolition of the twin towers located in Sector 93A of Noida is scheduled for 2.30 pm on August 21.

The Supreme Court's deadline for the demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall illegal structures is August 28. The time from August 21 to 28 was kept as a buffer period.

According to officials in the know of the developments, the charging - filling of explosives in columns of the skeletal structures - process was to begin on Tuesday and it would have taken around 15 days for the job to be completed safely.

"However, the charging process could not begin as per the schedule. A couple of no objection certificates (NOCs) are still pending after which final preparations for the demolition process can begin," an official said.

According to sources, demolition firm Edifice Engineering, which has been hired by developer Supertech Group, was yet to provide replies to queries of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), whose approval is needed for the charging process to start.

"Once a few pending reports are submitted to CBRI and CBRI gives its go ahead, the charging process would begin," a Noida Authority official said.

The Noida Authority would be officially reviewing the status of the project on August 6 after which the further course of action could be shared, the official added.

Over 3,500 kgs of explosive will be filled within 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and sheers of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers, according to officials.