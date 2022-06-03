Noida police arrest 3 wanted miscreants in separate encounters
noida: In two separate encounters, the GB Nagar police has nabbed three miscreants, out which one was carrying a bounty of
Rs 25,000 on his arrest, following a brief exchange of fire. The accused carrying the bounty was wanted from the past four years while the other two were wanted in a theft incident in which mobile displays worth Rs 80 lakh were stolen.
According to police, the first encounter took place under Ecotech-1 police station jurisdiction, in which they managed to nab two miscreants wanted in the theft case at Unitech Company. The gunfight took place near the Gautam Budh University when the two miscreants were travelling on a black coloured motorcycle.
When police signalled them to stop, the accused tried to flee and fired on the police. However during retaliation, one of the accused got injured and was nabbed. The injured accused was identified as Sagar Shooter while his accomplice took advantage of the dark and fled the spot. The other miscreant was arrested by our team during the combing operation, police said.
With the arrest of the two, they have managed to nab a total of nine miscreants in the Unitech robbery case. Police has also managed to recover all the 6,400 mobile display which were stolen.
The second encounter took place under Beta-2 police station jurisdiction in which police nabbed a wanted criminal carrying a bounty of
Rs 25,000 on his arrest. He was among the top-10 wanted criminals of the police station. According to police, the accused has been identified as Shabir, a resident of Bulandshahr district.
