Noida Authority holds draws for plot allotment

noida: Noida Authority on Tuesday held the lottery draw of 31 industrial plots of varied sizes thus generating investment worth crores of rupees, said officials. As per a senior officer, the draw was opened at Indira Gandhi auditorium in Sector 6 of Noida.

"Around 12 plots which have been allotted on Tuesday are of small size ranging between 451 sqm to 1,000 sqm while 19 of these plots are of large size, more than 4,000 square meters. With industries being coming up at these plots, thousands of employments are expected to be generated through this," the

officer said.

The officer said around 1,12,833 sqm of land has been allocated during the draw in Sector 158, 67, 80, 90 and sector 151

of Noida.

"It has been expected that 6,336 persons will get employment while revenue worth over Rs 193 crores gets generated," the officer added.