NOIDA: 4 new underpasses to be ready by Dec

Noida: Four new underpasses, which are aimed to curb menace of traffic at major intersections of the city, are expected to be thrown open to commuters by December 2020, said a senior Noida Authority officer on Tuesday. These four underpasses include one each at intersections of Sector 51,52,71 and 72 of Noida.



As per the official, around 86 per cent of the development work at these underpasses has been completed while the rest is expected to be completed by December. The progress of major infrastructural projects in the city was discussed in a review meeting chaired by Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari.

The CEO was unhappy over the progress of smart traffic management system in the city which is aimed to allow seamless flow of traffic on road and penalise traffic violators.

"In the meeting, the CEO sought presentation on a better traffic management systems which can be implemented to ease traffic from busy link roads in Sector 63, 62 and DSC road. However, the consultant M/s CRRI failed to present any report and the MoU was cancelled by the CEO," the officer said.

Apart from this, four new underpasses are soon coming up at Noida-Greater Noida expressway. "Work on three of the underpasses at milestone 2.36 kms, 10.30 kms and 19. 40 kms is already underway while another at milestone 16. 40 kms will soon start," the officer added.