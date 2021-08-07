'NoC for RRTS Metro line under zoo not issued yet'

New Delhi: The Delhi zoo has received a proposal seeking permission for development of a RRTS metro line under its area, but a no objection certificate has not been issued for the same by the Central Zoo Authority, the government said on Friday.

Responding to a query in Lok Sabha about the impact of vibrations from metro trains on animals at the zoo if the proposal is approved, Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey said, "The proposal has been received by the National Zoological Park. However, no objection certificate has not been issued by the Central Zoo Authority."

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) had sent a proposal to the CZA for development of a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) metro line under the area of the National Zoological Park in Delhi. The NCRTC has proposed that 800 metres of the 107km-long Delhi-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) Urban complex RRTS corridor, which is part of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS line, will pass through the Delhi Zoological Park at a depth of 80 feet, according to reports.

The Delhi-SNB corridor along with the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut line will provide seamless connectivity in the national capital region by linking cities in the capital's east — Ghaziabad and Meerut — to those in the south — Gurgaon and Alwar. In Delhi, both corridors will originate from Sarai Kale Khan.