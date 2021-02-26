No fresh death in city; 220 new cases reported

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 220 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number of single-day incidences in February, while no fresh death was registered, as per data shared by officials.



This is the fourth time the single-day fatality count has been nil this month.

On Wednesday, 200 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were registered, pushing the toll to 10,905.

On all preceding days, spanning February 1-23, the count of daily cases had been recorded below 200.

Delhi had recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 28.

From January 15-26, the daily figures ranged from 148 on January 25 to 299 on January 16, according to official

data.

No COVID-19-related death was recorded in Delhi on February 17, the third time single-day fatality count had stood nil in this month.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on February 13 as well.

The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 1169 from 1137 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 41,260 RT-PCR tests and 22,738 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation as on Thursday was 536, it said.

Over 3.46 lakh beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 18,000 people receiving shots on Thursday, according to data shared by officials.

Out of these, more than 1.44 lakh are healthcare workers and over two lakh are frontline workers, as per the data.

Coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to more than 18,900 beneficiaries in Delhi on Thursday. Six minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported, the officials said.

A total of 18,599 beneficiaries received shots across over 300 centres in the national capital on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 18,945 people were vaccinated, including 5,542 healthcare workers who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace, according to the data.

"Six minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported," an official said.