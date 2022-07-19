Nine children rescued from illegal placement agency, says NCPCR
New Delhi: Nine girls have been rescued from an illegal placement agency in Delhi, apex child rights body NCPCR claimed on Monday.
In a tweet, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo accused the child protection department of the Delhi government of failing to provide safe shelter to children.
"Nine children have been rescued from the clutches of an illegal placement agency in Bhalswa area of Delhi by the NCPCR and I was part of the rescue operation. The child protection department of the Delhi government is inactive and cannot provide safe shelter to children," Kanoongo tweeted in Hindi.
"The Delhi government is neither regularising nor closing the illegal placement agency. Today, innocent tribal girls from Jharkhand were rescued. These are the country's children whose exploitation the Delhi government has allowed," he said in another tweet and tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government on the matter.
