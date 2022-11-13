Nigerian woman rescued from sex work racket by DCW, cops

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) along with the city police and NGO Shakti Vahini has rescued a 20-year-old Nigerian woman who was trafficked to the national Capital from Nigeria, an official statement said on Saturday.



According to the statement, the commission received information from the NGO on Thursday about a woman trafficked to Delhi on October 24 on a tourist visa with promise of a job. However, she was held captive and her passport was taken away. Somehow, she managed to send her brother her location in west Delhi's Talak Nagar. Her brother then contacted the NGO, it said.

A team of the commission, along with Delhi Police and the NGO, raided the place in Tilak Nagar and rescued the woman.

The woman told police that there were many other women in captivity of the traffickers, who were enticed away from African countries with promise of lucrative jobs and forced into sex work, the statement said.

The DCW commission has issued a notice to city police and has sought an action taken report in the matter, and sought a copy of FIR along with details of people arrested, the statement said. The commission has also sought details of efforts made by police to recover other women.

In her statement, DCW chief Swati Maliwal stated, "We received the complaint of a Nigerian woman being kept captive by traffickers. Our team immediately contacted Delhi Police and rescued her. We receive many cases of foreign nationals being trafficked in Delhi.

"Recently, a case regarding trafficking of Uzbek women was also received in the commission. The Delhi Police should conduct a thorough investigation of these international rackets and arrest the kingpins. These rackets must be busted in order to save the lives of thousands of women being forced into commercial sexual exploitation and bonded labour by the traffickers."