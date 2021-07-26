NGT raps Delhi govt over fire incident in West Delhi, says no sensitivity shown

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has rapped the AAP government over a fire incident in a West Delhi factory, saying the administration has shown utter lack of concern for human lives and that no steps have been taken to compensate family of victims.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel expressed surprise that despite death of six persons, the offence registered is for ''attempt to cause homicide''.

"The DM has informed that ex-gratia compensation of only Rs 50,000 per deceased has been announced but not paid. These startling facts show utter lack of concern for the loss of human lives by authorities concerned.

"It is further surprising that inspite of notice, Director Industrial Safety and the unit in question have not even cared to put in an appearance. DPCC has merely paid lip service by showing inability to provide any information on the subject," the bench said.

The green panel said there is prima facie violation of environmental laws and victims are required to be compensated under section 15 of the NGT Act. However, before passing a final order in the matter, it is necessary to have authentic information about the factual position of the nature of activity and nature of violation of law, the bench said.

The NGT constituted a committee comprising officials of the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, District Magistrate of West Delhi, Director, Industrial Safety and Health and DCP, Outer Delhi to ascertain the cause of the incident.

"The Committee may particularly ascertain whether any hazardous inflammable material was stored in the premises. CPCB and DPCC will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance," the tribunal said.