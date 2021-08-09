NGT now directs MCG to take action against encroachment in Palam Vihar

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the municipal corporation of Gurgaon to take action on a plea alleging encroachment on the green belt on both sides of the roads in Palam Vihar.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said it has already directed removal of concretisation within one-metre radius of the trunk of trees so that their growth not obstructed.

"We direct the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, to take appropriate action in the matter in coordination with the Forest Department, Gurugram.

A joint meeting for the purpose be held within one month and action plan prepared for the purpose. Thereafter, further action be taken in accordance with the law," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana resident Vineet Kumar Yadav against encroachment of the green belt on both sides of the roads as well as in front of or adjacent to plots or homes within the area of Palam Vihar, Gurgaon.

The plea also alleged concretisation around trees in the same area in violation of the NGT's 2013 order.

The tribunal said that with regard to the encroachment on green belts, the application is vague as it mentions that several business houses have done the encroachment.

Neither the alleged encroachers have been impleaded as party nor the date of encroachment is mentioned so as to determine whether the application is within prescribed limitation, within which the green panel can take action, the bench said.

Thus, the tribunal cannot go into the matter, it said.

However, the applicant is not debarred from approaching the authorities concerned with all relevant particulars of the encroachment, the NGT said.