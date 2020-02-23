Newly-elected Delhi MLAs to take oath today

New Delhi: A three-day session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Monday, during which newly elected MLAs will take oath and the Speaker will be chosen. According to the schedule, Lt Governor Anil Baijal will address the House on February 25.

Sources said Ram Niwas Goel, who was the speaker in the previous assembly, is likely to retain the post.

Once the newly-elected legislators take oath, an election to chose the Speaker will take place in the House on Monday.

The 7th Delhi Legislative Assembly was recently constituted after the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats in the 70-member House. This will be the first session of newly-constituted Delhi Assembly.

The BJP won eight seats while the Congress drew a blank in the city polls.