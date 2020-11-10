Need to strictly enforce laws, SOPs to minimise air pollution: Air quality management panel

new delhi: The newly-constituted Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region (Band Adjoining Areas on Monday stressed the need for enforcing existing laws, directions and standard operating procedures to minimise air pollution on an emergency



basis.

The major immediate measures suggested by the commission include minimising the use of personal transport to the extent possible, restricting travel unless absolutely essential and working from home.

"Future action will necessitate consultation with various stakeholders. However, at this stage, the commission stresses the need to strictly enforce existing laws, rules, guidelines, directions and standard operating procedures to minimise air pollution on an emergency basis," it said in a statement.

The panel also called for encouraging "coal-using industries in National Capital Region to minimise the use of coal in the coming

months"

It asked the implementing agencies to strictly enforce laws and rules regarding dust control measures, including at construction sites and burning of municipal solid waste and biomass.

Intensifying water sprinkling, particularly in dust prone areas and the use of anti-smog guns at pollution hotspots, especially at construction sites, were among the immediate measures suggested by the

commission.