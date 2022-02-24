Need to address lack of trust in builders to stop exodus: Ggm MP

gurugram: Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who was in the city on Wednesday, expressed his concern on the trust deficit of citizens in newly-built residential and commercial structures by various developers.



Singh also held a high-level meeting with senior officials of the district administration and the DTCP to review rehabilitation of the displaced families of Chintels Paradiso's Tower D on Wednesday. He would also discuss the status of the ongoing probe being conducted by a committee set up by the deputy commissioner.

When questioned why it was taking so long to take a firm action in Chintels Paradiso, the Minister said that a fair and thorough probe was being done in this entire matter.

"Our investigations might get a bit delayed but we are making sure that we conduct a fair and thorough investigation in this entire matter. We are coordinating with a large number of engineering experts who are helping our public officials in this matter," Rao Inderjit Singh said.

A group of residents had met the Union minister at his Delhi residence and sought his intervention in the matter. Earlier, Injderjit was stopped from going to Chintels Paradiso Tower D where the living rooms of five flats collapsed vertically from the sixth to the second floors on February 10 after the district administration cited tension and protests by residents in the society.