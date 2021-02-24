Nearly 7K new EVs registered, Rs 13.5 crore disbursed in subsidies so far: Transport Min

New Delhi: Under the Delhi government's Electric Vehicle Policy, nearly 7,000 new EVs have been registered in the city while Rs 13.5 crore had been disbursed in subsidies for over 210 approved models, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday.



"It has been a challenging journey for us to ensure this transition is smooth. I am happy and proud to tell you that more than 7000 new EVs have been registered in Delhi and a total subsidy of around Rs 13.5 cr on 210+ approved models has been disbursed as of now," the minister said.

The Switch Delhi pledge is available on ev.delhi.gov.in/pledge with an aim to make the City the EV Capital of the country. "I encourage all Delhiites to take this pledge if you are going to switch to an EV and/or install a charging point on your premise in the next 3 years. I have taken this pledge today and hope everyone will do the same," Gahlot said.

In a bid to boost the Policy the Dialogue and Development Commission in association with WRI India organized a webinar — 'Encouraging Private Vehicles to Switch to EV'— which was launched by Gahlot.

The webinar was conducted to increase engagement between the public and stakeholders in order to encourage EV adoption and it was attended by over 100 EV enthusiasts.

On provisions for charging and power, Abhishek Ranjan from BRPL said that BRPL was working in coordination with the Delhi Government to ensure proper charging infrastructure, grid optimal planning and an incentivizing consumer plan. " An adequate supply of power for charging will never be a problem. The Delhi Government is also taking steps to ensure charging infrastructure with the help of solar energy," he said.

Dr OP Agarwal from WRI India said, "The EV policies introduced by other states seem more like an industrial policy to attract investments to the state. But, Delhi Govt.'s EV policy has set an example to the country by providing huge subsidies and incentives to the people switching to an EV, and by involving them in this movement."

The webinar is the first in a series of similar virtual events organized under the Switch Delhi campaign. Switch Delhi is an eight-week mass awareness campaign by the Delhi Government to sensitize each and every Delhiite about the benefits of switching to EVs to the environment as well as to make them aware of the incentives and infrastructure being developed under Delhi's EV policy. The campaign aims at informing, encouraging, and motivating each and every person in the city to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles.