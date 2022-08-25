NDMC approves proposal to conserve, restore main Gole Market building as museum at estimated cost of Rs 26.71 cr

new delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday approved a proposal for the conservation and restoration of the main Gole Market building as a museum at an estimated cost of Rs 26.71 crore, according to an official



statement.

According to it, the project was pending since 2006 due to various litigations.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspected Gole Market on June 16 and directed officials to immediately start working on getting the required permissions to begin restoration work of the heritage building at the earliest along with revamping the surrounding areas, the statement said.

It added the theme of the museum will be decided by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) later.

"The infrastructure estimate comprises rehabilitation and conservation of Gole Market and redevelopment of the surrounding area, construction of service block and subway between service block and Gole Market building, including civil work, interior restoration, up-gradation, plumbing work, electrical, lighting fixtures, fire fighting works, etc," the statement said.

The project envisages renovation of the heritage building, construction of a glass dome in its central courtyard, recasting of the first floor, interior improvements with a false ceiling and decorative lighting, central air conditioning, and ornamental fitting among others.

Other decisions of the NDMC included the construction of an additional block in the Indira Niketan Working Women Hostel.

"The proposed building is abutting the existing hostel building. The proposed four-storey building will consist of 117 beds," the statement

said.