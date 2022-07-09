National policy to solve problem of unemployment need of hour: Rai
New Delhi: The need of the hour is to formulate a national policy to solve the problem of unemployment in the country, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday. Rai, who was the chief guest at an "employment parliament" organised by the Sanyukt Rojgaar Andolan Samiti (SRAS), said that economic problems have been rising and that the fight for employment is to save the country .
"The value of one dollar is 79 rupees. This presents a picture of the slavery system in this country. Exports are shutting down and economic problems are increasing. The fight for employment is not only for bread, butter, and livelihood but also to save the country, he said.
The Sanyukt Rojgaar Andolan Samiti has announced a national movement against unemployment from August 16 to August 22 at Jantar Mantar, according to a statement.
The decision was taken after the one-day employment parliament held at Delhi University, the statement said.
More than 500 major organisations, including that of students, youths, women and teachers and NGOs, participated in the meeting, according to the statement.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Paddy sowing down by 24% so far due to less rains in some parts: Govt...8 July 2022 7:52 PM GMT
Rains continue to pound several parts of K'taka, 12 dead since June 18 July 2022 7:51 PM GMT
India pays tribute to its 'great friend; state mourning on July 98 July 2022 7:48 PM GMT
13 killed in cloudburst near Amarnath shrine, 40 people missing8 July 2022 7:48 PM GMT
No coercive action against TV news anchor, says SC8 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT