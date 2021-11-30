Narela: Man held for assaulting policeman

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Narela area for allegedly attacking a constable and firing at the office of a property dealer, officials said on Monday. One pistol, four rounds and a stolen bike were also recovered from his possession, police officials said



Last week on Thursday, beat constable Amardeep of Jahangirpuri police station was doing his duty in the area when two persons started hurling abuses. Amardeep stopped the people, one of them identified as Pramod alias Mulla, and asked them not to abuse, police said. Suddenly, Pramod took out a pistol and pressed the trigger on constable Amardeep's chest, but the bullet did not fire. Then the accused along with with his associate started beating the constable, and fled after robbing his purse, they said. Later, they also opened fire outside the office of a property dealer and fled.

Police registered a case on constable Amardeep's complaint, a senior police officer said.

Police got a tip-off and laid a trap in Narela Industrial area to nab Pramod. When police signaled him to stop, Pramod started firing. Police also opened fire in which Pramod got injured and he was overpowered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

A policeman also got injured in this encounter. Pramod was also rushed to the hospital, police said.

Pramod, a resident of Swaroop Nagar, has been involved in several robberies, attempt to murder and other serious cases in the past.