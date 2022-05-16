Narela: Cooling process underway
New Delhi: Cooling process is underway at a plastic granule factory in north Delhi's Narela Industrial area where a major fire broke out on Saturday night, police said. Six fire tenders have been deployed at the spot for carrying out the cooling process after the blaze was doused off at 1 am on Sunday.
No casualties were reported, they said, adding the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
"The fire broke out in a plastic granule factory on Saturday night. No injuries were reported and the fire was doused off by 1 am. However, the cooling process is still underway," a senior police officer said.
According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 9: 10 pm on Saturday, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Fire department officials said the factory used to make tarpaulin using plastic granules.
"When the fire broke out, the factory was closed. So, no one was reported to have been trapped inside. Twenty-five fire tenders were pressed into operation and one sky lift fire tender was also called in for the fire fighting operation," said Brijendra Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).
