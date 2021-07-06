'Mysterious' deaths of two youths: Tura MP seeks probe

New Delhi: Agatha Sangma, Member of Parliament from Tura in Meghalaya, has now written to the Union Home Minister requesting him to initiate a probe into the mysterious deaths of two youths from Dimapur in Delhi.



Police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report for further action.

In the letter, MP wrote that "a couple of days back, Rosy Sangma complained of a medical condition and was taken to the hospital for medical intervention where she succumbed to it an d her brother Samuel Sangma, who was attending her sensed medical negligence and registered a complaint into the event leading to her death."

As per the MP, subsequently the next day, Samuel Sangma was found hanging in his hotel room by his friends, the circumstances leading to his death rose suspicion of foul play and now there is an enormous indignation in the public space and call for justice is growing with every passing day.

"Prima-facie this appears to be a case of orchestrated homicide, which requires investigation of highest order to underneath the truth leading to the death of two young persons in their prime," letter read.

As per official, they have not found any foul play in Samuel's case. Prima facie, it appears that he died by suicide. They are waiting for post-mortem reports. Will take action if we find anything suspicious.