Muthoot Group Chairman M G George dies after falling from 4th floor of house

New Delhi: Muthoot Group Chairman M G George Muthoot died after falling from the fourth floor of his house in the Amar Colony area of South East Delhi. Police claimed there was no foul play in the incident.



Police said on March 5, information was received in Amar Colony police station regarding the admission of M G George (72) at a hospital after falling from the fourth floor of the house and was declared to be dead.

"The MLC was collected and the spot was visited. The crime team also called to

the spot. An enquiry conducted into the matter and statements were recorded. The CCTV cameras were also checked," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena.

Police said after the fall, he was taken to Fortis Escort Hospital where he died during treatment. On Saturday, his post-morten was conducted at AIIMS. "No foul play is suspected. Inquest proceeding is being done," the official said. As per one official, they have not received any suicide note from the spot. "We have checked CCTV footages in which he was seen alone. But how did he fall is not clear because there is no eyewitness and also CCTV is not focussing the area from where the incident took place," the official said.