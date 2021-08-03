MPD 2041: EDMC for including 'no meat shops in residential areas' clause

new delhi: East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Monday said he has written to the Lt Governor on a range of civic issues and sought inclusion of the BJP-led EDMC House's earlier decision to not have meat shops in residential areas, in the city's draft master plan 2041. In a letter dated July 30, the mayor has said that such shops be only allowed on roads falling in "commercial" areas.

The mayors of the three municipal corporations in Delhi jointly met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday and sought his intervention in seeking the release of funds "due" to the three civic bodies from the city government.

"The EDMC House in its decision on October 27, 2020 had given its nod to a proposal to not allow opening of meat shops in residential areas. Running of meat shops in residential areas contributes to spread of air pollution and water pollution, causing inconvenience to local residents," the letter reads.