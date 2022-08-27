Motorcyclist dies after being hit by pickup van in N Delhi: Police

New Delhi: A 24-year-old helper-cum-cook at a five star hotel died when he was hit by a pickup van after his motorcycle slipped while he tried to save a dog in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Friday.



The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Biharipur, they said.

Police said they received information around 11.29 pm on Thursday about a motorcyclist found in an injured condition on Pusta Road.

People at the spot said the victim slipped while trying to save a street dog, they said.

The man was then hit by a passing pickup van. He received injuries on his head and succumbed at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A crime team visited the spot was analysing CCTV cameras installed there, he said, adding a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Wazirabad police station.

The man died due to a head injury and no helmet was found at the spot, police said, adding the investigation is underway.

The deceased was unmarried and worked as a helper-cum-cook in Leela Hotel near Karkardooma Court for the past one year. His father works in the kitchen of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital hospital here, the police added.

Yaswant Panwar, the neighbour of the deceased, said Rahul's father received a call from police about the incident.

"Rahul usually used to reach home by 9 pm. On Thursday, when he did not come home till 9.30 pm, his father called him. Rahul told his father that his reliever has not come yet and he will back home in one hour. His father called him again around 11 pm but he did not pick up the call. Later, his father received a call from police about the incident and he rushed to the hospital," Panwar said.

Rahul is survived by his father, mother (who is a housewife) and a brother who works in Mumbai.

He was a very nice man and everybody is sad that he died so young, Panwar said, adding his parents are not in a state of shock.