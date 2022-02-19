Mother-daughter duo jumps into Yamuna, rescue efforts underway

New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman along with her four-year-old daughter jumped into Yamuna river on Friday morning in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, fire officials said.



According to the fire department, they received information at 6.45 am about the incident. The rescue operation is underway.

Police said they received information that a woman jumped into the Yamuna from Kalindi Kunj flyover. The staff rushed to the spot where a six-year-old girl Divyanshi was present with head constable Sanjeev Kumar from Noida Sector-126 police station, a senior police officer said.

Devyanshi said that her mother along with her sister Prisha has jumped into the Yamuna river about an hour ago, the officer said.

Fire brigade and ambulance were called at the spot and the search was made with the help of divers but they could not be found, police said, adding the rescue operation is on.

The woman has been identified as Rajni Kumari. She had a quarrel with her husband on Thursday evening.

Her husband Ramanand Pathak stated that Rajni along with both the girls had left the house around 6 am, the officer said.

They had got married in 2012.

The father and brother of Rajni live in Patna, Bihar, and they have been informed about the incident. Investigation is in progress, police added.