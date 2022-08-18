Mosquito breeding: Civic body issues 65 challans and 84 notices to violators
New Delhi: Intensifying its campaign on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out a drive to detect mosquito breeding in parks and nurseries and issued 65 challans and 84 notices to violators, an official statement said on Wednesday.
The statement said the MCD's public health department inspected 1,163 parks and nurseries in west, south, central and Najafagarh zones, of which 305 sites were found positive for mosquito breeding, including DDA parks in Sagarpur and Kakrola's Old Palam Road.
"The department, while initiating action, issued 84 notices and 65 challans. Action against these offices was taken under DMC Act (Malaria & VBD).
"Challans and notices were issued to DDA Park, Sagarpur and at Old Palam Road in Kakrola", the statement said.
Besides, the MCD also displayed 52 banners, pasted 997 stickers and distributed 328 handbills at different parks and nurseries to spread awareness about vector-borne diseases, the statement said.
According to a civic body report, as many as 178 dengue cases have been recorded in the national Capital so far this year.
