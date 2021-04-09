'More young people getting COVID-19 in current wave'

New Delhi: More young people, especially in the 30-50 age bracket who go out for work, are seemingly getting infected by COVID-19 amid its current wave in the national capital, say experts. While the country is going through the second wave of COVID-19, Delhi is reeling under the fourth wave of the pandemic, with cases escalating at an unprecedented rate.

Some doctors say that the reason for a large number of people getting infected this year vis-a-vis last year could be that the "virus has mutated" and the current strain is more infectious that the one in circulation previously.

"The younger population goes out and works, uses public transportation and hence, has more chances of coming in contact with others. Many people are still not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, which has contributed to the rise in cases," said Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals here.

The doctor, however, said the number of deaths is still much lower, compared to what was recorded during the previous waves in Delhi in June, September and November last year.

Chatterjee, who is a COVID survivor, said doctors in their 40s and 50s and other healthcare workers, much younger, say in 30s are getting infected in the current wave, despite most of them having received the two vaccine jabs.

Thirty-seven doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19 and five of them were hospitalised. Many of them had taken both doses of Covishield vaccine, hospital sources said on Thursday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently told reporters that it seems younger population was getting

afflicted more by the coronavirus in the fourth wave of the pandemic here.

Richa Sareen, Consultant, Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine, Fortis hospital here, said, "Given the pace of spread, it definitely seems there is a different variant in circulation and it is more infectious than the previous one". She said more younger people were getting infected as they are going out, socialising, partying or travelling, which increases the chance of getting infectedwhile the elderly are preferring to stay indoors and most of them have been vaccinated.

Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30, after reports that many people were holding parties and social gatherings.

A senior doctor at the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, which has been turned

into a fully COVID-19 hospital again, said about 200

patients are currently admitted, mostly elderly.