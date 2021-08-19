More than 40K applied to Delhi skills University

New Delhi: The application process for admissions for the first academic session in Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) closed on Tuesday with the University receiving over 40,000 applications, according to officials from the DSEU.



The applications came for the diploma and degree programmes. The varsity is expected to release the merit list of its degree courses by this month-end, said an official from the varsity. "For now, the university has received applications with the marks obtained in Class 12 board exams and other details like co-curricular that the candidate may have taken. Such things have a weightage during the admission process. When the first round of counselling will take place students will be asked to fill the choice preference of campus and course after which we will announce the final list of selected applicants," a senior official from the University told Millennium Post.

The DSEU opened its admissions process to 15 full-time diploma courses such as Fashion Design, Architecture, Mechanical Engineering, Hygiene Management. The diploma courses admissions will be offered on the basis of merit through a Common Entrance Test, which is scheduled for August 28. For admission to its 11 flagship degree programmes, the university will offer admissions on the basis of merit list.