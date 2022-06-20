Moderate rain likely in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 23.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, five notches below the season's average.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies for the day with light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal for this time of the season and the lowest since June 17, 2014, the IMD said.
The weather office had on Friday said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Delhi in the next four days under the influence of a western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and of southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea at lower tropospheric levels.
It issued a 'Yellow' alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain, for four days starting Saturday.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Filmmaker Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case20 Jun 2022 8:45 AM GMT
Box office uncertainty has added to my anxiety: Raj Mehta on 'Jugjugg...20 Jun 2022 8:41 AM GMT
Perrie Edwards, soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged20 Jun 2022 8:36 AM GMT
Strong female line-up at London Indian Film Festival 202220 Jun 2022 8:26 AM GMT
PM on 2-day Karnataka visit, arrives in Bengaluru20 Jun 2022 8:20 AM GMT