MLA's driver commits suicide in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A 27-year-old driver of a Bhartiya Janta Party MLA from Dibai area of Bulandshahr was found hanging with the ceiling fan inside a flat in Ramprastha Green Society in Vaishali sector 6 area of Ghaziabad on Monday morning. Police have not recovered any suicide note from the spot and have sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain exact cause of death.



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Jitendra alias Jeetu a native of Dibai area. He was a driver of MLA Anita Lodhi and was living in one of MLA's flats along with eight other employees of MLA in G block of the society.

"Jeetu was spotted hanging with a ceiling fan at one of the rooms inside the house by a gunner around 9 am on Monday. Immediately he alerted others present in the house who informed MLA and police was called. Upon reaching the spot we took the body into custody which was sent for post mortem," said Keshav Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad.

The officer further said that Jeetu was married and had two children. His family lives at the house situated in his native village.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was married but was involved in an illicit relationship with a woman. Those living with him told police that around three days ago his girlfriend had refused to carry on the relation with him because of which he was under mental stress and committed suicide. We are waiting for post mortem reports to ascertain exact reason behind the death while forensic teams have also collected samples from the spot. As of now we have not received any complaint into the matter," added Kumar.