Mission mode: Mohalla Clinics to soon serve as vaccination centres

New Delhi: To give a boost to the vaccination drive in the national Capital and make the precaution doses more accessible, the Delhi government will now provide COVID-19 vaccination at Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics. For this, vaccination centres will be set up across all the Mohalla Clinics. After the door-to-door campaign this is another major step towards further increasing the vaccination rate in the Capital.



Speaking about the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "State has adopted the multi pronged strategy to achieve optimal coverage of vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries. Currently, vaccination is being provided in a mission mode, but still a cohort of population for the second dose and significantly higher cohort is due for the newly added precaution dose. Addition of vaccination centres at Mohalla Clinics will help us achieve the higher vaccination target soon."

Sisodia added that for the initiative designated staff at Mohalla Clinics will be provided training regarding COVID Vaccination Operational Guidelines by resource personnel. They will be responsible for carrying the vaccinations and logistics to the sites at Mohalla Clinics. The responsibility of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic will be to provide adequate space for the vaccination site, counsel the beneficiaries, and ensure that COVID vaccination guidelines are followed at the clinic.

Sisodia said, "As soon as the vaccination centres are functional they will be uploaded on the CoWin and beneficiaries will be able to book their slots easily." He further directed the officials to complete the relevant work soon and get the sites functional on priority.

Earlier, the government had been using Delhi government schools as vaccination centres, but now that the schools have reopened, such a huge population for vaccination

cannot be allowed in the school premises. As per government sources, Mohalla Clinics are located in densely populated areas which will enable the government to provide vaccination to left out and eligible beneficiaries.