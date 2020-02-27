Minorities panel asks GTB Hospital for swift inquest

NEW DELHI: After deadly clashes in northeast Delhi the kin of the deceased are facing a tough time to get their for last rites.



The Delhi Minorities Commission has written to the GTB Hospital to complete the inquest proceedings at the earliest. In a letter written to GTB Hospital Commission Chairman Zafrul Islam Khan said: "You are directed to conduct post-mortem procedure on all these bodies and on any fresh cases within 24 hours of arrival of each body." The Commission has asked to file a compliance report on February 28.

The order has been issued by after the member of the commission Anasrasia Gill complained about the problem faced by the relatives of the deceased. As per sources more than 20 bodies are lying in the morgue for inquest.

Northeast Delhi saw deadly violence which started on Saturday with stone pelting, as at least 34 people have lost their lives so far while over 200 others have been injured.

The clashes first broke out on Sunday between pro- and anti-CAA demonstrators.

In the three days of clashes, hundreds of vehicles, shops and homes were gutted. People have questioned the role of the Delhi Police over its inaction during the violence.