Minor boy found dead with stab injury: Cops
New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was found dead on Monday with stab injury in his upper abdomen on HR road near Ramjas School in Anand Parbat area of Central Delhi, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Anand Parbat, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, "We got a call at 7.15 am at Anand Parbat Police Station regarding an unknown person lying dead on HR road near Ramjas School. On getting information, staff reached there and found a stab injury on upper abdomen of the body."
The body was shifted to RML hospital and the deceased was identified as Vijay, she said.
"No eyewitness was found at the spot but a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," she said.
The post mortem of deceased was conducted in RML hospital, and the body was handed over to his parents for performing his last rites, police said.
Two people have been identified as suspect and efforts are on to nab them, Chauhan said.
An investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the killing and also to establish the sequence of the event, she added.
