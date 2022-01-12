Minimum temperature recorded at 6.5 deg C as air quality worsens

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, while the air quality was in the 'poor' category on Tuesday, officials said.



The maximum temperature was 18.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, they said. Relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 78 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted foggy days through the week.

"There will be dense fog on January 12 and 13. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius respectively," it said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 24-hour AQI bulletin at 4 pm, Delhi's air quality was 224 which falls in the 'poor' category.

Air quality in the neighbouring Noida (192), Faridabad (196), Ghaziabad (186) and Gurgaon (175) was in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.