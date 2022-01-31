Minimum temperature settles below normal in city

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cold Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 94 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for the day with the possibility of strong surface winds.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 7.5 degrees Celsius.