Min temp in Capital settles below normal

New Delhi: Cold wave conditions prevailed in Delhi on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at four degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.



In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less. This is the third cold wave day this week. No relief is predicted on Saturday, too, it said.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday and Thursday had settled at 2.1 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, due to the cold and dry northwesterly winds barreling through the plains, the IMD said.

Delhi had recorded a cold day on Sunday with the maximum temperature dropping to 15 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal and the lowest this month.

On New Year's Day, the city had recorded a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the month in 15 years.