Milkman found dead in north west Delhi's Rohini area

New Delhi: The body of a 35-year-old milkman was found on Heliport road in Rohini area early Monday morning, police said.



The deceased, identified as Pradeep, was the resident of Rithala in Rohini, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that a PCR call was received at Begumpur police station at around 5.53 am, that a dead body is lying on the Heliport road, just after traffic signal.

When police team rushed to the spot, they found Pradeep who works as a milk man lying on the road along with his motorcycle, he said.

The injured was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case is being registered and further investigation is underway, police said, adding they are also scanning through CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of scene of crime to identify the sequence of events and identify the culprit.