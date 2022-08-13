Metro to run as per schedule on I-Day

New Delhi: Metro train services will continue to run as per schedule, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday. "Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 am on Sunday i.e, August 14, 2022 till 2:00 pm on Monday i.e, August 15, 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day," it said in a notification.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police also issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the capital on Independence Day.

Eight roads Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will remain closed for general traffic, the advisory stated.

Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for commercial and transport vehicles from Friday 10 pm till 11 am on Saturday, and similarly on Sunday and Monday,

it said.