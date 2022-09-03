Metro Ph-4: Over 2.3K trees to be transplanted, felled

New Delhi: A total of 1,616 trees will be transplanted and 773 felled for the construction of a few key corridors under the Delhi Metro's Phase 4 project.



The city government has set aside an area of 3.32 hectares for the construction of Neb Sarai metro station-Saket Block corridor.

There are 774 trees at the site, of which 184 will be felled and 590 transplanted at government schools in Chhatarpur, R K Puram, Jonapur and Mandi village.

An area of 7.86 hectares has been exempted for the construction of the Sangam Vihar-Sarita Vihar Depot stretch of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor. Of the 668 trees at the site, 407 will be transplanted and 261 felled.

A total of 472 trees will be transplanted and 194 will be felled for the construction of Aerocity and Vasant Kunj metro stations of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor being built under Phase 4.

Compensatory plantation will be done on DDA land along NH-24 and DND Flyway near the eastern bank of Yamuna and at Madanpur Khadar.

Around 1.16 hectare area has been exempted for the construction of the Mahipalpur metro station-Saket Block corridor.

There are 271 trees at the site of which 137 will be transplanted and the rest 134 will be felled. Compensatory plantation will be raised at Madanpur Khadar Near NTPC Water Treatment Plant along the western bank of the Yamuna.