'Meticulous plan in works to ensure nobody in Delhi faces water shortage in summers'

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday said a "meticulous" plan is in the works to ensure nobody faces any water shortages in the upcoming summer season.



Chadha reviewed the preparedness of the "summer action plan" along with senior officials of the water utility.

It is a well-thought out action plan that allows the DJB to optimise available resources, inform and educate consumers and rationalise water supply, he said.

"All endeavours to quench the thirst of Delhi in summer 2021," Chadha posted on twitter.

"Identifying vulnerable areas in Delhi, catering to dry areas, water supply augmentation strategy, reducing unaccounted water consumption, augmentation of piped water network, ensuring nobody faces any water shortages in the upcoming summer — a meticulous plan is underway," he said in another tweet.