Mercury drops to 8 deg C, cold days ahead, says IMD's forecast

New Delhi: Delhi experienced cold day conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 14.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average.



The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. A dense cover of fog engulfed the national capital on Monday morning causing difficulty for early morning commuters.

Almost all parts of Delhi recorded cold to severe cold day conditions, the weather department said.

The maximum temperature at Narela was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal, while at Palam, it stood at 14.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 100 per cent and 74 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with moderate fog in the morning. Cold day conditions are likely to prevail at a few places with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius and seven degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperatures have been lower than normal since the second week of January.

Minimum temperatures have been close to or above normal.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 14.9 degrees Celsius and 10.5 degrees Celsius respectively.