Mercury dips but rain eludes Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi's maximum temperature settled a notch below the season's average on Monday even as there were no rains in the national capital despite the weather department forecasting it for the day.



The maximum temperature was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum was settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, also a degree less than the normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 65 per cent and 90 per cent. The Jafarfur weather station reported receiving 1 mm of rainfall on Monday.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy sky for Tuesday along with the possibility of very light rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 degrees and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality index was recorded as 71, a satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi recorded 24 "satisfactory" air quality day in July on account of surplus rainfall, making it the cleanest

July for the city since 2015 when the Central Pollution Control Board started maintaining

AQI data.

The average air quality index this July stood at 87. Only July 2020 was better with an average AQI of 84 — the city had recorded a significant decline in pollution levels that year due to the strict lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid.