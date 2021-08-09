Mercedes-Benz inks pact with DSEU for advanced diploma prog

New Delhi: In a bid to provide experiential learning to the aspirants of automobile engineering the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DESU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mercedes Benz India to offer a specialised 1-year Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course under the Auto Mechatronics Research Centre (AMRC) at the DSEU Okhla campus.



The collaboration with the premium car company will not only provide apprenticeship and placement support to students of the university but also give training in electrical and electronics technology. The admissions to the course is likely to be announced in September.

Vice President of Mercedes Benz India, Shekhar Bhide said, "The trainers will also be benefitted from the course from capacity building exercises. Both students and trainers will attend guest lectures, go on field visits, and be encouraged to enrol for apprenticeships."

The training will include a factory visit to Mercedes Benz Pune plant which will likely boost the student's confidence and encourage them to connect with industry professionals.

Vice Chancellor of DSEU Neharika Vohra said that the partnership is a step taken to bridge the gap between industries and students. "The University has been established with the idea to provide the best opportunities to students to gain hands-on experience and inculcate industry relevant skills," she said.

The ADAM course will fulfil the requirement for superlative service in the automotive sector and train aspiring engineers on latest automotive technology using latest, world-class tools and equipment.

Bhide further said, "It is understandable that in today's day and age, students are most concerned about placement when they complete a course, and hence, Mercedes Benz India with DSEU will extend placement support to all students."

"We are extremely glad to have collaborated with such a distinguished and experienced organisation. DSEU faculty as well as its students will greatly benefit from this highly advanced course and get insights of the field from an entirely new perspective," Vohra added.