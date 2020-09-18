Men screaming 'Jai Shri Ram' at night in Shiv Vihar: CPI(M) leader to CP

new delhi: CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi S.N. Srivastava drawing his attention to some disturbing incidents in Shiv Vihar, one of the most disturbed area during the north-east Delhi riots, and requested him to take appropriate action.



"Groups of young men have taken to roaming around in groups after dark shouting slogans like Jai Shri Ram, Har Har Mahadev and so on. This is not connected to any religious function. You are aware that this was the area where minority communities were attacked, homes burnt and families were forced to take shelter in relief camps. It is only now that they are returning to their homes, many of which are still not repaired," she said in

the letter.

Shiv Vihar is still witnessing a hostile environment post the February pogrom. Karat said that in such a hostile environment such processions to be organised without police permission are objectionable and need to be stopped forthwith.

"I have also spoken to Addl CP Shri Alok Kumar about this and sent him the video images, which I also enclose here. You will appreciate that those who have informed me of this may not like to approach the police directly as they are afraid of repercussions," she added.

She further wrote that confidence building measures are an immediate requirement in the area.