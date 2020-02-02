Members of right-wing group gather at Shaheen Bagh
New Delhi: Dozens of members of a right-wing group gathered on Sunday afternoon at the site, where protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have been going on.
Meanwhile, the group asked the police to evacuate the anti-CAA protesters. The pro-CAA protests were held by members of Hindu Sena and came a day after a man fired shots at Shaheen Bagh, triggering panic in the area. As slogans were raised against the anti-CAA sit-in amid heavy police presence, cops removed posters that said the site of sit-in would be cleared soon. Police were also seen dispersing protesters. On Saturday, another right wing group - Dev Sena - had given a call to hold such protests at Shaheen Bagh but later released a press statement that they were withdrawing the call due to appeals made by police for peace.
The protest by the right wing group was held at the barricades, which is a bit far away from where the women sit.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Out on walk, Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of...2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
AAP demands campaign ban, arrest of Adityanath2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Promises galore: Unemployment allowance & cashback schemes2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Second Coronavirus case reported from Kerala2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
NIA raids Sarpanch and OGWs houses in S Kashmir2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT