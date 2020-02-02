Members of right-wing group gather at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Dozens of members of a right-wing group gathered on Sunday afternoon at the site, where protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have been going on.

Meanwhile, the group asked the police to evacuate the anti-CAA protesters. The pro-CAA protests were held by members of Hindu Sena and came a day after a man fired shots at Shaheen Bagh, triggering panic in the area. As slogans were raised against the anti-CAA sit-in amid heavy police presence, cops removed posters that said the site of sit-in would be cleared soon. Police were also seen dispersing protesters. On Saturday, another right wing group - Dev Sena - had given a call to hold such protests at Shaheen Bagh but later released a press statement that they were withdrawing the call due to appeals made by police for peace.

The protest by the right wing group was held at the barricades, which is a bit far away from where the women sit.